Three persons, including wanted criminal gunned down by UP STF, cop sustains gunshot wounds

LUCKNOW: A wanted criminal and his three associates were gunned down in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Shamli district, officials said on Tuesday.

An STF inspector also suffered multiple gunshots in the exchange of fire that took place in the Jhinjhina area of Shamli district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

"On the intervening night of January 20-21, Mustafa Kagga gang member Arshad along with three others -- Manjeet, Satish and one unknown accomplice -- were injured in a police engagement with STF Meerut team.

They have succumbed to injuries during the encounter," said UP STF, Law and Order, Additional Director General of Police, Amitabh Yash.