Two persons booked for spreading fake news against Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Two persons were booked by the Mela police for allegedly spreading fake news about Mahakumbh through their social media handles. The accused were identified as advocate Nazneen Akhtar and engineer Suraj S Kumar.

According to Mela police officials both were peddling fake news through their X handles. They said the two uploaded a video of a runaway minor girl chatting with a sadhu and called it ‘inappropriate’.

Following this a complaint was lodged by the station house officer of Akhara Thana, Bhaskar Mishra. The FIR stated that the minor girl from Bhadohi visited Mahakumbh on January 16 without informing her parents.

“The girl was passing through the Akhara Marg, when she started talking to a sadhu. Some passers-by recorded their conversation on phone and shared it on social media, calling it inappropriate. When the Mela cops spotted her, they ensured her safe return to her family. However, the accused, through social media accounts, propagated a false narrative. An FIR has been registered, and legal action will be taken accordingly," police authorities said.

The SHO of Mela thana said the social media handlers made a bid to defame Kumbh Mela, Sanatan Dharma, and hurt the dignity of the minor girl by uploading fake content.