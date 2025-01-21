UP nod to RDA in cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh likely

LUCKNOW: The proposed meeting of Yogi cabinet at Mahakumbh on Wednesday, January 22, is likely to provide a major boost not only to the economic development of Prayagraj but also to neighbouring districts.
The meeting, set to take place at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, is expected to approve several key proposals that will transform the city.
One of the major proposals on the table is likely to be one pertaining to creation of a new religious circuit including Prayagraj and Varanasi, along with five adjoining districts – Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi.
The state government intends to create Regional Development Authority (RDA) to develop the region comprising above mentioned seven districts as a religious hub.
The ambitious project aims at promoting religious tourism, area development, and generating employment opportunities for local population. The proposed RDA will oversee the development of the entire area, spanning 22,000 sq km. As per sources, both the state and central governments are on the same page over the proposal.
The UP government is contemplating to create RDA after recommendations from NITI Aayog. This initiative will directly impact the lives of more than 2.38 crore people across the seven districts.
Beyond tourism, the state is also advancing infrastructure and industrial development. Plans are afloat to establish an industrial corridor between Ayodhya and Ramsanehi Ghat, along with knowledge parks and industrial hubs in Prayagraj and Varanasi, with Centre’s support.
The proposed regional religious circuit assumes significance in the wake of the Maha Kumbh as devotees are visiting the various other religious destinations in the state.