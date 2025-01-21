UP nod to RDA in cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh likely

LUCKNOW: The proposed meeting of Yogi cabinet at Mahakumbh on Wednesday, January 22, is likely to provide a major boost not only to the economic development of Prayagraj but also to neighbouring districts.

The meeting, set to take place at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, is expected to approve several key proposals that will transform the city.

One of the major proposals on the table is likely to be one pertaining to creation of a new religious circuit including Prayagraj and Varanasi, along with five adjoining districts – Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi.

The state government intends to create Regional Development Authority (RDA) to develop the region comprising above mentioned seven districts as a religious hub.