12 dead in Maharashtra after train mows down passengers who jumped onto track fearing fire

Twelve passengers on the Pushpak Express were killed and 55 injured after jumping onto the track in panic fearing a fire, only to be run over by the Karnataka Express near Pachora railway station in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.
A passenger on the Pushpak Express, which was travelling from Lucknow to Mumbai, pulled the chain after observing sparks on the train. “Fearing a fire on board, several passengers panicked and jumped off the train in a frantic attempt to escape. But at the same time, the Karnataka Express, heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, was on its way in the opposite direction and mowed them down,” said an official.
Reacting to the tragedy, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief, saying, "The tragic incident of the loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. My colleague Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly."
"The entire district administration is working in coordination with the railway administration, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured. Eight ambulances have been dispatched. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured. Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights etc. have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration," Fadnavis said.
Jalgaon district officers said they had recovered 12 bodies from the track, while 55 injured people have been admitted to the local civil hospital for treatment. “The death toll may increase as some of the passengers are seriously injured," said an official.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the Pushpak train accident and has ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured.