Beti Bachao scheme has placed safety, education, health of girls at forefront of national development: JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: The visionary Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme has placed the safety, education, and health of girls at the forefront of national development, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda on Wednesday.
Crediting the scheme, which aims to address the alarming gender imbalance and declining child sex ratio in India, for building a more inclusive and equitable society where girls are not just participants but leaders in progress, he said the groundbreaking initiative has redefined the future of girls.
The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana.
The prime minister took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight the many achievements of the scheme. “Today we mark 10 years of the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life.”
He said the initiative has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and, at the same time, has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.
“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements, and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality,” he posted.
Complimenting all stakeholders who have made the movement vibrant at the grassroots level, he said, “Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination. Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India’s daughters. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao."
Nadda, at the event to mark the 10 years of the scheme, said, “The success of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme is evident in the substantial improvements in child sex ratio, institutional deliveries, and access to healthcare services for girls.”
“The government of India is committed to ensuring that every girl child receives the care and opportunities she deserves to grow into a leader of tomorrow,” he remarked.
Nadda said the success of the scheme lies in the policy shift to mainstream empowerment of women through a holistic ‘Whole of Government’ approach.
“We have now moved ahead from women’s development to women-led development.”
“Since 2014, Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has decreased from 130 deaths per lakh live births to 97 deaths, and the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 39 deaths per 1,000 live births to 28 deaths; the under-five mortality rate declined by 75 per cent, more than the global average of 60 per cent,” he said.
He added that the central government is committed to ensuring that every girl child receives the care and opportunities she deserves to grow into a leader of tomorrow.
Jointly inaugurating the 10 years of the initiative, the Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi said that the celebrations will continue from January 22 to March 8 – International Women’s Day.
Devi acknowledged the transformative impact of BBBP, emphasising that the scheme has become a catalyst for social change.
“The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative has transcended from being a government scheme to a nationwide movement. This 10-year journey has contributed significantly to improving the status of the girl child and ensuring that she receives equal opportunities for education, health, and overall development.”
Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur highlighted the cultural shift brought about by the scheme.
“Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is a reflection of our collective commitment to the upliftment of women. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our dedication to creating an environment where every girl has the right to education, health, and a future filled with opportunities.”
At the occasion, the ministers launched the Mission Vatsalya Portal, the Mission Shakti Portal and Mobile App of Mission Shakti, and the Compendium of BBBP Best Practices.