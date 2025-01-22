Beti Bachao scheme has placed safety, education, health of girls at forefront of national development: JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: The visionary Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme has placed the safety, education, and health of girls at the forefront of national development, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J. P. Nadda on Wednesday.

Crediting the scheme, which aims to address the alarming gender imbalance and declining child sex ratio in India, for building a more inclusive and equitable society where girls are not just participants but leaders in progress, he said the groundbreaking initiative has redefined the future of girls.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana.

The prime minister took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight the many achievements of the scheme. “Today we mark 10 years of the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life.”

He said the initiative has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and, at the same time, has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements, and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality,” he posted.