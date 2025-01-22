BJP OBC Morcha leader calls PM Modi Messiah of OBCs; slams Rahul on caste census remark

NEW DELHI: National General Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha, Dr Nikhil Anand, described PM Modi as the new Messiah of OBCs. Speaking to reporters, Dr Anand praised the Prime Minister for his genuine concern for OBCs.
He highlighted key initiatives such as granting constitutional status to the NCBC, providing reservations for OBCs in NEET, establishing a Venture Capital Fund for OBCs, and awarding the Bharat Ratna to the late Karpoori Thakur. "All these works undoubtedly prove that our PM Narendra Modi is the new messiah of social justice in India", BJP OBC Morcha senior functionary Dr Nikhil Anand said here.
Attacking Congress and Rahul Gandhi,he said "Congress is a staunch anti-OBC party and whenever it comes to the social justice of SC, ST, OBC, Congress is infamous from its past till date. Rahul Gandhi Dalits cannot take credit for any work done in the interest and development of backward classes and cannot make false statements".
In response to Rahul Gandhi's remark on Bihar caste census, he said, "The caste census in Bihar was a collective decision of the NDA government in which BJP has been a partner. Don't try to steal free credit".
He also sought answers from Rahul Gandhi and asked why Congress conspired to fail the 2011 caste census by wasting approximately Rs 5500 crores. " Will Congress take responsibility for the economic corruption of about Rs 5500 crore in the name of caste census in 2011 or rather the caste census fraud? Rahul Gandhi should issue a clear statement and clarify who in the Congress Party is the villain for failing the caste census in 2011?".
He said that the Congress party has failed miserably by doing politics of soft-Hindutva and soft-nationalism, now to save its existence.
"Rahul Gandhi intends to surround and eliminate parties like SP, RJD, BSP, DMK on a regional basis. They are making grandiose attempts at social justice politics. Rahul Gandhi's politics should cause concern and trouble to parties and their leaders",he cautioned the parties in alliance with Congress.