BJP OBC Morcha leader calls PM Modi Messiah of OBCs; slams Rahul on caste census remark

NEW DELHI: National General Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha, Dr Nikhil Anand, described PM Modi as the new Messiah of OBCs. Speaking to reporters, Dr Anand praised the Prime Minister for his genuine concern for OBCs.

He highlighted key initiatives such as granting constitutional status to the NCBC, providing reservations for OBCs in NEET, establishing a Venture Capital Fund for OBCs, and awarding the Bharat Ratna to the late Karpoori Thakur. "All these works undoubtedly prove that our PM Narendra Modi is the new messiah of social justice in India", BJP OBC Morcha senior functionary Dr Nikhil Anand said here.

Attacking Congress and Rahul Gandhi,he said "Congress is a staunch anti-OBC party and whenever it comes to the social justice of SC, ST, OBC, Congress is infamous from its past till date. Rahul Gandhi Dalits cannot take credit for any work done in the interest and development of backward classes and cannot make false statements".