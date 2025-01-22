Chhattisgarh: 18 school students hospitalised; locals blame nearby cement plants

BALODABAZAR: At least 18 students of a government school were hospitalised on Wednesday after they complained of uneasiness in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, with locals blaming nearby cement plants for causing pollution, officials said.

While officials said the exact reason behind the situation was yet to be ascertained, the authorities shut down the Alternate Fuel Resources (AFR) centre at one cement plant in the area over the alleged violation of green norms.

The company said it has launched an internal probe.

At least 18 students of Government Higher Secondary Girls School at Khapradih village complained of uneasiness and drowsiness following which they were shifted to the Community Health Centre in nearby Suhela, Balodabazar-Bhatapara Collector Dipak Soni told PTI.

Later, six of them were referred to different facilities, including the district hospital, he said. Their condition was reported to be stable, he said.

Complaints were received about pollution at AFR centre of Shree Cement plant located near the school following which an inspection was carried out on the factory premises, the official said.