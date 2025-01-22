Farmer leaders allege medical negligence during treatment of Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: On farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's 58th day of fast-unto-death, farmer leaders accused the Punjab Government doctors of negligence in the treatment of the farmer leader.

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra yesterday night said that instead of deploying an experienced doctor, a trainee doctor was deployed to take a look at Dallewal’s health.

"The trainee doctor could not place the intravenous line (IV-line drip) properly, resulting in bleeding from both arms of the farmer leader and private doctors attended to him,’’ he alleged.

Kotra said that the trainee doctor reportedly said that he was a junior doctor and that the senior doctors were asleep and added if the health department does not have enough doctors then farmers would employ private doctors to look after Dallewal’s health.

A team of officials from health department, led by Pataila civil surgeon Dr Jagpalinder Singh today visited the Khanauri border following complaints by farmer leaders alleging serious lapse in the treatment of Dallewal.

Singh refuted Kotra’s allegations and added that there was no negligence in the farmer leader’s treatment.

"A special team of doctors has been deployed to monitor his health," he said.

He was to be shifted to a new cubicle built atop of a tractor trolley on Wednesday. The new cubicle is equipped with ultra-modern facilities and has windows as the doctor have advised that Dallewal needs sunlight.

"After 58 days, Dallewal emerged into the open air and sunlight. Around 2 pm today, he came out sitting on a stretcher from his trolley," said farmer leader.

Dallewal said, "First, I want to bow before Guru Granth Sahib, as it is due to the blessings of the Gurus that we were able to successfully force the central government to sit at the negotiation table."

After this, in the presence of farmer leaders, senior doctors and administrative officials, Dallewal reached his new trolley and stayed there for nearly three hours in the open air and sunlight. A new room is being prepared for him, which will take 2-3 days to be fully ready.