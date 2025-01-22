Farmers protest: SC says Dallewal took medical aid, keeps contempt plea in abeyance

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday kept in abeyance a plea for contempt action against Punjab government officials after noting that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on a hunger strike, was undergoing medical treatment without breaking his fast.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that representatives from Central government met the protesting farmers over their various demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops, and another meeting was scheduled on February 14 in Chandigarh.

Calling it a 'positive development', the bench noted Dallewal, whose health condition had deteriorated due to fast for about 50 days, was now getting better, and would meet the delegation in Chandigarh.

"Various positive developments have taken place. The government of India sent a high-level delegation which had met with Dallewal and other farmer leaders. It appears both sides have agreed to have a dialogue and resolve the issue in Chandigarh on February 14, 2025," it said.

It noted Dallewal accepted medical aid and his condition had improved and moved into a makeshift hospital, set up 50 metre from the protest site at Khanauri border.