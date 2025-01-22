Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh survives murderous attack

PATNA: Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh had a narrow escape on Wednesday when members of his rival Sonu-Monu gang attacked him at Nauranga-Jalalpur village in Mokama area in Patna district, Bihar.

While talking to media persons, Singh said that he went to Nauranga-Jalalpur village after a group of people from the village complained that Sonu-Monu gang members locked their houses, demanding hefty extortion money from them.

He said that after unlocking houses, he said that he wanted to talk to the Sonu-Moun gang leaders but instead, they started firing.

Sources said that one of Singh's supporters also received a bullet injury on his neck as he had been rushed to a hospital in the state capital as Singh's supporters also reportedly started firing.

Sources said that goons fired nearly 70 rounds during cross-firing. After the incident, Nauranga village had been converted into a fortress.