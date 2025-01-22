Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh survives murderous attack

PATNA: Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh had a narrow escape on Wednesday when members of his rival Sonu-Monu gang attacked him at Nauranga-Jalalpur village in Mokama area in Patna district, Bihar.
While talking to media persons, Singh said that he went to Nauranga-Jalalpur village after a group of people from the village complained that Sonu-Monu gang members locked their houses, demanding hefty extortion money from them.
He said that after unlocking houses, he said that he wanted to talk to the Sonu-Moun gang leaders but instead, they started firing.
Sources said that one of Singh's supporters also received a bullet injury on his neck as he had been rushed to a hospital in the state capital as Singh's supporters also reportedly started firing.
Sources said that goons fired nearly 70 rounds during cross-firing. After the incident, Nauranga village had been converted into a fortress.
Barh DSP Rakesh Kumar admitted the firing at Sonu-Monu's house as well.
He said that the former MLA was also present there. Police have also recovered three cartridges from the spot. DSP said that police are investigating the entire matter. Police have also recovered three shells from the spot.
The gangster-turned-politician’s MLA wife Neelam Devi crossed over from the RJD to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). Anant Singh is also known as 'chhote sarkar' for his muscle power.
The incident has sparked off tension in Barh-Mokama region, which has witnessed a series of murders in gang rivalry. DSP Rakesh Kumar said that raids were on to arrest members of the Sonu-Monu gang responsible for the murderous attack on former MLA.
Singh stepped out of jail on August 14, 2024 after Patna High Court acquitted him in a case related to the possession of AK-47 assault rifle and a bulletproof jacket. He was convicted by the Patna MLA/MP special court and awarded 10 years imprisonment, which made him lose membership of the Bihar assembly.
Meanwhile, police have intensified patrolling in the area to avert any untoward incident in relation of the murderous attack on the don-turned-politician.