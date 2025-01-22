HC to hear Didi plea against life term to RG Kar accused

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed dismay at the Sealdah court awarding jail till death to RG Kar rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy, insisting that the Aparajita Bill aimed at meting out capital punishment and harshest penalties for rape and sexual harassment must be the country’s role model.

She said at an administrative programme in Malda district: “In the RG Kar case, we had called for capital punishment. If someone is a monster, how can society show humanity? We wanted the noose for the convict. How can society show humanity to such devils who engage in such diabolical acts?”

She trained her guns at the Centre for keeping the Bill on hold: “...we have passed the Aparajita Bill in the assembly to protect mothers and sisters. It has provisions for the death penalty and other harshest punishments for acid attackers. But the Centre has kept the Bill on hold, and we demand that it become a model to be followed nationwide.”