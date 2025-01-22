Irregularities in crop insurance scheme, shrines shown as farmlands: Maharashtra agri minister Kokate

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has admitted irregularities in the implementation of the Re 1 crop insurance scheme for farmers, noting places of worship were shown as agricultural lands to claim benefits.

More than four lakh crop insurance applications, some filed even by those residing outside Maharashtra, have been rejected, Kokate on Tuesday said, adding a "bogus industry" has come to light which involves non-eligible people seeking benefits of the scheme.

The minister, however, asserted that no money has been actually lost as funds were not transferred by the government into the bank accounts linked to bogus applications.