JD(U) sacks Manipur unit president, says party will continue to support BJP-led government in state

GUWAHATI: The JD(U) on Wednesday sacked its Manipur unit president, Ksh Biren Singh, shortly after he informed that the party has severed ties with the BJP-led state government.

Party's national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said Singh's removal was due to indiscipline and asserted that the party would continue to support the BJP-led government in the northeastern state.

Ranjan affirmed that the JD(U) remains committed to supporting the BJP-led NDA, not just in Manipur but across the country.

"Our party has worked diligently to strengthen the NDA and will continue to do so," he added.

Ranjan's remark came shorty after Ksh Biren Singh claimed that the party had withdrawn support to the BJP-led Biren Singh government and informed its decision to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Md Abdul Nasir, the lone JD-U MLA in the state, will sit in the Opposition benches, Singh informed.

The BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur House and it is backed by the Naga People’s Front, which has five MLAs, and three Independents.

The JD-U had bagged six seats in the 2022 Manipur elections but within a few months, five had switched their loyalty to the BJP.

“In the election to State Assembly of Manipur held in February/March, 2022, six candidates set up by Janata Dal (United) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of Janata Dal (United) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of Constitution of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker’s Tribunal," JD-U state chief Ksh Biren Singh wrote in a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

"After Janata Dal (United) became a part of the INDIA bloc, support to the BJP-led government was withdrawn by Janata Dal (United) by informing the office of the Hon’ble Governor, Leader of the House (Chief Minister) and Speaker. As such, the seating arrangement of the lone MLA of Janata Dal (United) in Manipur, Md Abdul Nasir is made in the Opposition Bench in the last session of Assembly by the Speaker,” he said.

“It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal (United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir, shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House,” the letter read.

On November 17 last year, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-headed NPP had withdrawn its support to the Manipur government as it “completely failed” to resolve the ethnic crisis and restore normalcy. With seven MLAs, the NPP is Manipur’s second largest party.