Jharkhand to launch tribal tourism corridor and boost mining tourism

RANCHI: To raise awareness of tribal culture, Jharkhand will soon develop a ‘Tribal Tourism Corridor’ in the state. The first ‘Tribal Corridor’ will be developed from Arki in Tamar, via Ulihatu in Khunti, where tourists will be able to visit the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
A tribal corridor is a project aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure in tribal regions. Tribal corridors can include rail corridors, highways, or tourism corridors.
In addition, emphasis will also be placed on mining tourism, allowing tourists to witness open-cast mining operations firsthand.
A tourism circuit of religious places is already being developed in Jharkhand, where a rest point will be built every 25 km, featuring basic facilities and food arrangements. Tourism-related facilities and structures are also being developed at the state’s forest land, waterfalls, and other sightseeing spots.
“Taking a revolutionary step to familiarise people with tribal culture, the Hemant Soren government is planning to develop a ‘Tribal Corridor’ from Arki in Tamar via Ulihatu in Khunti. Here, tourists will have the opportunity to learn about the birthplace of Lord Birsa Munda, as well as the lifestyle and food habits of the tribals,” said Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar. Through the tribal corridor, tourists will be able to explore tribal culture, including traditional crafts and cuisines, he added.
“Jharkhand should not only be known for mining, but for tourism as well, and hence ‘mining tourism’ will also be developed in the state. There are several coal mines of CCL and BCCL in Jharkhand, where tourists will be able to see open-cast mines,” said the minister. The objective behind developing mining tourism is to raise awareness about the work being done on the ground regarding mining. Tourists will also be shown how coal, iron, and minerals are excavated, he added.
According to the minister, tourists will also be shown the challenges posed by mining and how local people and the state government address these issues. The responsibility for operating and maintaining the tourist sites will be handed over to the village forest committees, he said.
The minister further stated that the historic fort of Palamu, which is in a dilapidated condition, will also be revived, and a letter will be sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for its conservation. The megaliths of Hazaribagh will also be developed, he added.
The minister also mentioned that glass bridges will be built at Dasham Falls, Jonha Falls, Magnolia Point at Netarhat, and Selfie Point at Patratu Valley.
To promote tourism in Jharkhand and explore new business perspectives in the tourism industry, a team of officials left for Spain via Delhi on Monday. The team will participate in the 45th Global Tourism Market of the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) to be held from 22 to 26 January in Madrid, the capital of Spain.