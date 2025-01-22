Jharkhand to launch tribal tourism corridor and boost mining tourism

RANCHI: To raise awareness of tribal culture, Jharkhand will soon develop a ‘Tribal Tourism Corridor’ in the state. The first ‘Tribal Corridor’ will be developed from Arki in Tamar, via Ulihatu in Khunti, where tourists will be able to visit the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

A tribal corridor is a project aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure in tribal regions. Tribal corridors can include rail corridors, highways, or tourism corridors.

In addition, emphasis will also be placed on mining tourism, allowing tourists to witness open-cast mining operations firsthand.