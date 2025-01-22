Journalist among two held in UP for 'offensive' comments on Maha Kumbh, Hindu deities

"The accused was promptly arrested, and a case was registered under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS Act for insulting religious symbols. He will be presented in the court," Tripathi said.

Alvi describes himself as a journalist on Facebook where he has more than 9,000 followers.

He runs a news portal.

Police said they are investigating others involved in the circulation of the video.

In the second case, SHO Amit Pratap Singh said, "Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Boja village near Jaidpur, made objectionable remarks on social media about Hindu deities and the Maha Kumbh. A case has been registered and the accused arrested".

Being organised after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh -- one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages -- kicked off on January 13 in Prayagraj and would continue till February 26.