Kashmir chinars get digital protection through geo-tagging with QR-code

SRINAGAR: In a move to conserve rich heritage, the iconic Chinar trees in Kashmir have been geo-tagged and equipped with QR-code for digital protection of the Valley’s heritage tree. The project, spearheaded by J&K Forest Research Institute (FRI) of J&K Forest Department involves geo-tagging and QR coding of Chinar trees to enable their monitoring and management.

Dr. Syed Tariq, Project Coordinator at FRI said the initiative was started in 2021. “We have surveyed Chinars across the Valley and so far we have geo tagged 28,500 of them,” he said. The QR-based digital plate has been affixed to each Chinar tree using a specialized spring-enabled metal.

“There is complete information about the specific Chinar tree in the QR code. One can show the code and get instant information about the tree,” Tariq said. By scanning the QR code, a person can get required information about the Chinar tree including its location, health, age and other relevant characteristics.

“We aim to create a robust system for monitoring the iconic Chinar trees and addressing threats proactively. It will give digital protection to them,” said Tariq. Chinar, also known as maple tree and Boueen locally, is a distinctive feature of the Kashmiri landscape and is found in almost every part of the Valley.