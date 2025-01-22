Kashmir chinars get digital protection through geo-tagging with QR-code

SRINAGAR: In a move to conserve rich heritage, the iconic Chinar trees in Kashmir have been geo-tagged and equipped with QR-code for digital protection of the Valley’s heritage tree. The project, spearheaded by J&K Forest Research Institute (FRI) of J&K Forest Department involves geo-tagging and QR coding of Chinar trees to enable their monitoring and management.
Dr. Syed Tariq, Project Coordinator at FRI said the initiative was started in 2021. “We have surveyed Chinars across the Valley and so far we have geo tagged 28,500 of them,” he said. The QR-based digital plate has been affixed to each Chinar tree using a specialized spring-enabled metal.
“There is complete information about the specific Chinar tree in the QR code. One can show the code and get instant information about the tree,” Tariq said. By scanning the QR code, a person can get required information about the Chinar tree including its location, health, age and other relevant characteristics.
“We aim to create a robust system for monitoring the iconic Chinar trees and addressing threats proactively. It will give digital protection to them,” said Tariq. Chinar, also known as maple tree and Boueen locally, is a distinctive feature of the Kashmiri landscape and is found in almost every part of the Valley.
The central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is home to the largest Chinar tree larger than the one previously declared largest in Asia. Kashmir is also home to world’s oldest Chinar, which is 647 years old and located in Chattergam village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Chinar, which is believed to have been introduced in Kashmir from Persia,. can grow up to 30 meters in height and have a girth of 10 to 15 meters at ground level. It takes around 150 years for a Chinar to reach its full size.
Tariq said once a comprehensive data of chinar is prepared, they will be having a dedicated website of Chinar.
“It will have all the information about the chinars. Everybody can log in. Even our administration can easily assess which chinar has dried up and which is dangerous. We are proposing more survey on risk assessment. It is a USG-based risk assessment survey. It will be done through machines and there will be no human interference. It will give us information whether the tree is safe or risky,” he said.