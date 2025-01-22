Parvesh Verma's remarks show BJP's mentality towards Punjabis: AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang

CHANDIGARH: AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday lashed out at Delhi BJP leader Parvesh Verma for his remarks that 'thousands of Punjab registration vehicles are roaming around' in the national capital.

He said that it reflects BJP's 'mentality' towards Punjabis.

Strongly condemning the remarks, the Anandpur Sahib MP asked Verma to seek an apology for 'insulting' the people of Punjab.

Verma had said in Delhi on Tuesday that, "Thousands of vehicles with Punjab registration plates are roaming around here (Delhi). Who are in those vehicles? Preparations for celebrating January 26 (Republic Day) are going on here (in Delhi). What something big are they going to do here that could put our security system at risk."

Reacting to Verma's remarks, Kang said such a statement shows the BJP's 'frustration' as it was losing the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

"It shows how much hatred the BJP has for you. It shows the mentality of the BJP towards Punjabis," Kang told reporters here.

"You abused an entire community. Are Punjabis terrorists? Verma should seek an apology," Kang said.

He demanded from the BJP take action against Verma.

AAP Punjab unit's chief spokesperson Kang said people of Delhi will teach the BJP a lesson in the upcoming elections. The MP also asked BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa whether he agrees with Verma's statement.

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had slammed Verma for his statement and had said he 'insulted' Punjabis and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.