Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Hearing deferred again due to lawyers' strike

SULTANPUR: The hearing in the defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was adjourned again due to the continuing strike of lawyers.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said the special MP-MLA judge Shubham Verma set January 30 as the next date of hearing to complete the cross-examination in the case.

Mishra, a local BJP politician, filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi in 2018 in court alleging that during the Karnataka elections, the Congress leader made an offensive remark about BJP leader Amit Shah which hurt his sentiments.