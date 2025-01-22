Rajouri father fears for his life and surviving children after losing wife and three kids to mystery illness

They had not attended the wedding of Mohammad Fazal’s daughter in the village on December 2, nor had they gone anywhere else. The children only went to school and did not visit any other places.

Rafiq said one of his ailing children died at home, and the two others were taken to a local hospital.

“One of them died while being transferred from Rajouri to Jammu hospital, and another died six days later while being moved to PGI Chandigarh from Jammu hospital after his condition worsened,” he said.

Rafiq added that his wife, who had been caring for the children, also fell ill.