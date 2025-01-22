Rising temp increases dengue cases, says study

NEW DELHI: A new study by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) underscored that rising cases of dengue disease are directly linked to rising temperatures due to climate change. Moreover, the study advocates for establishing an early warning system to potentially predict dengue outbreaks more than two months in advance.

The study set off the alarm that, in the absence of timely interventions, rising temperatures and fluctuating monsoon rainfall could increase dengue-related deaths by 13% by 2030 and 23–40% by 2050 in India.

Climate change has already been impacting the Indian monsoon, which is becoming more erratic and uneven. It has led to an increase in the number of dry spell days with high humidity, which is a conducive environment for mosquito breeding. Meanwhile, the study says, heavy rains above 150 mm in a week reduce the prevalence of dengue by flushing out mosquito eggs and larvae.

The study projected that an increasing number of warmer days (temperature and humidity over India) in the future would exacerbate the dengue situation in the country.

The study is published in ‘Scientific Reports’ journal, the research explores how temperature, rainfall, and humidity influence dengue in Pune, a dengue hotspot.

It reveals that a combination of warm temperatures above 27°C, moderate and evenly distributed rainfall, and humidity levels between 60% and 78% during the monsoon season (June–September) increases dengue incidences and deaths in Pune.