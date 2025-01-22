Saif thanked me for taking him to hospital post-attack, assured help whenever needed: Auto driver

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has met auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack at his home in Mumbai in the wee hours last week, and thanked him for the timely help.

The driver told PTI that Saif also gave him some money and assured all help to him whenever needed.

Rana said on reaching the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra just before Saif was discharged on Tuesday evening, he met the film star and his family members and touched the feet of his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, out of reverence.

The auto driver said they treated him with respect and also clicked pictures with him. He said Khan promised to stay in touch with him.

Khan (54) was repeatedly stabbed by a Bangladeshi national inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area in the wee hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt.

He suffered multiple stab injuries and underwent two surgeries at the private hospital, located a few kilometres away from the actor's building.

"I met him (Saif) yesterday (Tuesday) at the hospital. He called to thank me for taking him to the hospital. He praised me. I got the blessings from him and his family," the auto-rickshaw driver said. He (Khan) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right, and said whenever I need help he will be there," Rana said.

The intruder, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), who illegally entered India last year and changed his name to Vijay Das, was arrested on Sunday from adjoining Thane city.