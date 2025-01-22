Shiv Sena backs Congress candidate for Dehradun mayor in last-minute alliance

DEHRADUN: In a dramatic turn of events, the Shiv Sena has extended its support to the Congress candidate for the mayor's seat in Dehradun, just hours before campaigning for the January 23 local body elections in Uttarakhand concluded on Tuesday.
"We are pleased to announce our support for the Congress candidate, Virendra Pokhriyal, who has been a statehood activist with a clean image to date," said Gaurav Kumar, the state head of Shiv Sena in Uttarakhand. "This decision was made after careful consideration and is in the best interests of the people of Dehradun."
The Congress party has welcomed Shiv Sena's decision, stating that it will enhance their chances of winning the mayor's seat. "We are grateful for Shiv Sena's support," said Amarjeet Singh, the state spokesperson for Uttarakhand Congress. "This alliance will enable us to provide better governance and services to the people of Dehradun."
The local body elections in Uttarakhand are being closely watched, with several parties, including the BJP, Congress, and AAP, in the fray.
Manveer Singh Chauhan, the BJP's state media in-charge, accused the Congress party of appeasement politics. Speaking to TNIE, he stated, "Fearing a severe defeat in the local body elections, their leaders are now raising religious slogans for a particular community."
During an event, Chauhan criticised the Leader of the Opposition for chanting "Jai Islam" at an election rally, calling it the pinnacle of appeasement. He added, "Such statements prove that Congress is hand in glove with those conspiring to change the demographics."
Election analyst Mohd Shahnazar shared his insights with this newspaper, stating, "In this local body election, the Congress party is under pressure from three fronts. The emergence of rebels contesting in several seats, the departure of key members from the party, and poor electoral management have left the party leaders feeling a certain psychological strain. In the Dehradun Municipal Corporation alone, 38 rebel candidates are proving to be a headache for the official Congress nominees."
In the current scenario, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation comprises 100 wards, with the Congress party contesting elections in all of them. However, 38 of these wards are witnessing rebel candidates from within Congress, posing a significant challenge to the party's official nominees. In the previous local body elections, Congress managed to secure victory in only 34 wards. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party dominated the elections, winning in 60 wards and establishing control over the board, while independent candidates emerged victorious in six wards