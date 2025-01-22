Shiv Sena backs Congress candidate for Dehradun mayor in last-minute alliance

DEHRADUN: In a dramatic turn of events, the Shiv Sena has extended its support to the Congress candidate for the mayor's seat in Dehradun, just hours before campaigning for the January 23 local body elections in Uttarakhand concluded on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce our support for the Congress candidate, Virendra Pokhriyal, who has been a statehood activist with a clean image to date," said Gaurav Kumar, the state head of Shiv Sena in Uttarakhand. "This decision was made after careful consideration and is in the best interests of the people of Dehradun."