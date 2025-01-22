Two Dalit sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole; one arrested, three booked

AHMEDABAD: In a tragic incident on Tuesday, two sanitation workers from the Dalit community are believed to have died from asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole in Patdi taluka, Surendranagar district, Gujarat. Police have confirmed that a third worker is receiving medical treatment.

One individual has been arrested in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the deaths. Three individuals, including the chief officer of the municipality, have been booked for culpable homicide along with other charges.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased will receive a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each.

Police reports reveal that the victims, Chirag Kanu Patadiya (18) and Jayesh Bharat Patadiya (28), entered a 15 to 20-meter-deep manhole without any safety gear or a rope line, leading to the tragic incident.

At around 8 am on Tuesday, under instructions from senior officials of the Patdi Nagarpalika, Chirag, Jayesh, and fellow worker Chetan Manga Patadiya were assigned to clean the sewage line near Devotion School in Patdi.

By 11:30 am, while working inside the manhole, Chirag and Jayesh were overcome by toxic gas released into the chamber. Despite being outside, Chetan attempted to rescue them but was also affected by the fumes. Unable to save them, he called for help, police said.

The two men were later pulled from the manhole and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

According to Police officials Chetan is currently undergoing treatment.