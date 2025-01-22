Two student suicides in one day shock Kota, raise alarm over mental health crisis

JAIPUR: The suicide of two students in a single day in Kota has sent shockwaves across Rajasthan, further intensifying concerns about the ongoing mental health crisis among students in the city, known as the Coaching Hub of India.

One of the deceased, Parag, a resident of Nagaon in Assam, was preparing for his exams while staying in a hostel in the Mahavir Nagar area under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits.

On Wednesday, when no movement was detected from Parag's room, the hostel warden, acting on suspicion, unlocked the door and found Parag hanging from the ceiling.

At around 2 pm, Parag's mother arrived in Kota and, upon seeing her son’s body, collapsed on the spot.

Bystanders took her to the hospital along with her son, where doctors declared Parag dead on arrival. At the time of reporting, his mother remained unconscious.