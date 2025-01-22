Two student suicides in one day shock Kota, raise alarm over mental health crisis

JAIPUR: The suicide of two students in a single day in Kota has sent shockwaves across Rajasthan, further intensifying concerns about the ongoing mental health crisis among students in the city, known as the Coaching Hub of India.
One of the deceased, Parag, a resident of Nagaon in Assam, was preparing for his exams while staying in a hostel in the Mahavir Nagar area under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits.
On Wednesday, when no movement was detected from Parag's room, the hostel warden, acting on suspicion, unlocked the door and found Parag hanging from the ceiling.
At around 2 pm, Parag's mother arrived in Kota and, upon seeing her son’s body, collapsed on the spot.
Bystanders took her to the hospital along with her son, where doctors declared Parag dead on arrival. At the time of reporting, his mother remained unconscious.
Earlier, another tragic incident occurred when Afsha Sheikh, a student from Gujarat, took her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room in the Rajiv Nagar area. Afsha had moved to Kota just six months ago to prepare for the NEET exam.
The police have informed the families of both students, and investigations are underway.
It is to be noted that despite various efforts to curb this tragic trend, these recent cases highlight that the suicide toll in Kota continues to rise. So far, six student suicides have been reported in January alone.
Despite administrative efforts to curb this alarming trend, the recurring incidents underscore the ineffectiveness of current measures in addressing the mental health challenges faced by students. The growing crisis has earned Kota the grim reputation of being the "suicide city."
In 2023, more than two dozen student suicides were reported in Kota, followed by 16 cases in 2024. These alarming statistics have led to a significant decline in student enrolments. This year, only 1.1 lakh students have enrolled, a sharp drop from the previous average of over 2 lakh students annually.
Authorities and educational institutions are now under increasing pressure to implement effective mental health support systems and take concrete steps to prevent further tragedies.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.