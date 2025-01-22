Union Minister Manjhi threatens to resign over HAM's seat share ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: Political temperature has heated up in Bihar after union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi threatened to give up his cabinet berth as his party was not getting a fair deal ahead of assembly elections due later this year.

Manjhi's statement came at a public meeting held in Munger on Tuesday where he expressed his displeasure over HAM being neglected by the NDA. He cited the case of assembly elections in Delhi and Jharkhand where his party was not given a single seat.

Quoting a verse from RamCharitmanas that 'Bin bhay na hot priti (fear begets respect), former Bihar chief minister said that he would have to prove his worth in Bihar. "It seems that I will have to resign from the cabinet," he said.

HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan clarified that Jitan Ram Manjhi was misquoted by some media outlets. "He didn't mean to say that. He mentioned he was getting late due to a scheduled union cabinet meeting," Rizwan explained.