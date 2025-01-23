Akal Takht Jathedar calls for high-level meeting on Jan 28; SAD membership drive, panthic issues to be discussed

CHANDIGARH: A meeting of the five high priests has been called by the Akal Takht (Highest temporal seat of Sikhs) by Jathedar (High Priest) Giani Raghbir Singh on January 28 during which it is likely to take decide on the membership drive of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) besides other issues regarding the non-compliance of Akal Takht directives.

The party also appointed rebel party leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former convener of the SAD Sudhar Lehar (dissolved at present), as an observer for Faridkot to supervise the massive membership drive started by the party on January 20. However, he refused to accept the offer made by the party.

Sources confirmed that the meeting has been scheduled for January 28 to discuss a few panthic issues as the Akal Takht Secretariat was reluctant to share the agenda of the meeting.

On December 2, 2024, Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, while pronouncing ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) to the ‘guilty’ SAD leaders, announced a seven-member committee headed by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami to oversee the proceedings for reorganising the party structure, holding elections for the post of party president and other office bearers within six months.

The party included five of its Akal Takht committee members in the membership drive programme but excluded Gurpartap Singh Wadala, the convener of the SAD Sudhar Lehar (dissolved at present), and Satwant Kaur, an SGPC employee.

On the other hand, the SAD appointed a parallel panel under the supervision of its senior leader and party’s chief election officer for the organizational elections, Gulzar Singh Ranike.

A senior party leader said that if Satwant Kaur want to come back and join the party she is welcome back but as she is an SGPC employee, she has resign first and then only join the party.

A group of SGPC members had approached the Akal Takht, demanding action against the leadership of the party for not complying with the edict pronounced on December 2 by the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.