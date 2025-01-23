Sikh community demands action against SAD leadership for failing to implement Akal Takht edict

CHANDIGARH: The Sikh community is up in arms over the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) not implementing the Akal Takht's edict issued on December 2 last year. In response, a group of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members has approached the Akal Takht, demanding action against the party's leadership for failing to comply with the directive.
Furthermore, seven Sikh activists have also written to the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, urging him to declare the SAD leadership "Tankhaiya" (guilty of religious misconduct) once again. Despite former SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal stepping down from his post, his path remains troubled.
Executive members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC), including Jaswant Singh Purain, Paramjit Singh Raipur, Kiranjot Kaur, Hardev Singh Rogla, Rampal Singh Behniwal, and former member Harbans Singh Manjpur, have submitted a representation to the Akal Takht Secretariat.
They expressed frustration over the SAD's membership drive, which ignored the Akal Takht-constituted committee, and criticized Sukhbir Badal’s casual approach to the "tankhah" (religious punishment).
They also voiced dissatisfaction with his refusal to publicly acknowledge the "sins and mistakes" of the SAD government’s tenure, demanding immediate intervention from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.
Lodging their dissent they termed it was a violation of ‘maryada’ (Sikh tenets).
Referring to Sukhbir, SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur said that Sukhbir Badal went before Akal Takht and morally admitted all his mistakes and underwent religious punishment as it is the place for cleansing your own soul and now on the public platform you are denying all the allegations publically. "Thus he should come out clean and clarify his position,’’ she said.
Jaswant Singh Pannu criticized Sukhbir Badal for publicly denying his earlier admission of mistakes, stating that it not only undermines the significance of the Akal Takht but also implies he misled the revered institution, setting a dangerous precedent.
They also expressed concern that the Akali Dal formed a separate committee for the membership drive which they term as violation of the December 2 edict of Akal Takht.
Meanwhile, also seven Sikh activists, Prof Balwinder Pal Singh, Tajinder Singh Pannu, Ajyapal Singh Brar, Sukhdev Singh, Harinder Singh Majhi and other argued that the directions issued by the Akal Takht last month were a beacon of hope for the public, but the Akali Dal leaders violated the edict and even launched a propaganda campaign against Damdama Sahib Jathedar Harpreet Singh.
They called for the declaration of SAD’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder and other party leaders as "Tankhaiya" for participating in working committee meetings and making decisions about the membership drive, thus defying the Akal Takht's directive.
The activists also demanded the summoning of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami for failing to act following Akal Takht’s directive, as he was made head of the seven-member committee responsible for the enrollment.
Rebel SAD leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala stated that dissident party leaders will soon meet to discuss launching a separate outfit, as the party has failed to fully implement Akal Takht's directions. He also expressed surprise at the "silence" maintained by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on the issue.
He said they had disbanded their group that had launched the Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar with an aim to reform the party abiding by the Akal Takht directions that all Akali factions should shun their differences only to be united under one umbrella to strengthen the party. Wadala said that like-minded Akali leaders will meet shortly to decide the next course of action, but under the guidance of the Akal Takht.