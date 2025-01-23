Sikh community demands action against SAD leadership for failing to implement Akal Takht edict

CHANDIGARH: The Sikh community is up in arms over the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) not implementing the Akal Takht's edict issued on December 2 last year. In response, a group of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members has approached the Akal Takht, demanding action against the party's leadership for failing to comply with the directive.

Furthermore, seven Sikh activists have also written to the Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, urging him to declare the SAD leadership "Tankhaiya" (guilty of religious misconduct) once again. Despite former SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal stepping down from his post, his path remains troubled.

Executive members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC), including Jaswant Singh Purain, Paramjit Singh Raipur, Kiranjot Kaur, Hardev Singh Rogla, Rampal Singh Behniwal, and former member Harbans Singh Manjpur, have submitted a representation to the Akal Takht Secretariat.

They expressed frustration over the SAD's membership drive, which ignored the Akal Takht-constituted committee, and criticized Sukhbir Badal’s casual approach to the "tankhah" (religious punishment).

They also voiced dissatisfaction with his refusal to publicly acknowledge the "sins and mistakes" of the SAD government’s tenure, demanding immediate intervention from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.