Brain-dead temple priest's organs offer hope to two critically ill patients in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A 61-year-old differently-abled temple priest Baliram Kushwah, who was declared brain-dead by doctors in Jabalpur on Wednesday following a road accident, has kindled the hopes of two critically ill patients in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The liver retrieved from the brain-dead patient has successfully been transplanted to a 44-year-old man who had chronic liver disease at Indore’s Choithram Hospital. Meanwhile, the marathon surgery to transplant the brain-dead man’s heart to a middle-aged patient at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhopal) was underway at the time of filing this report.

The 61-year-old Baliram Kushwah, who hailed from Sagar district of MP, was a priest at a temple in Surtalai village of Jabalpur district. On Tuesday, his tricycle was hit by a speeding motorcycle in Jabalpur district’s Katangi Road.

Following this, he was admitted to the super speciality hospital at the state government’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur with severe head injuries.

Doctors at the hospital later declared him brain dead, as their sustained efforts couldn’t revive him.