Brain-dead temple priest's organs offer hope to two critically ill patients in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A 61-year-old differently-abled temple priest Baliram Kushwah, who was declared brain-dead by doctors in Jabalpur on Wednesday following a road accident, has kindled the hopes of two critically ill patients in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.
The liver retrieved from the brain-dead patient has successfully been transplanted to a 44-year-old man who had chronic liver disease at Indore’s Choithram Hospital. Meanwhile, the marathon surgery to transplant the brain-dead man’s heart to a middle-aged patient at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhopal) was underway at the time of filing this report.
The 61-year-old Baliram Kushwah, who hailed from Sagar district of MP, was a priest at a temple in Surtalai village of Jabalpur district. On Tuesday, his tricycle was hit by a speeding motorcycle in Jabalpur district’s Katangi Road.
Following this, he was admitted to the super speciality hospital at the state government’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur with severe head injuries.
Doctors at the hospital later declared him brain dead, as their sustained efforts couldn’t revive him.
He was declared brain stem cell dead at 1.30 pm on Wednesday by a team of four doctors under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules (THOA) Rules 2014, while his second confirmatory medical examination including the Apnea Test Brain Death was performed at 8 pm on Wednesday.
With Baliram being unmarried, his brother’s grandson Harinarayan along with other members of the extended family decided to donate the vital organs of their brain-dead relative for saving the lives of others.
Based on the information generated from the organ donation network, it was decided to send Baliram’s heart and kidney to Bhopal for two critical patients in Bhopal, urgently needing them and airlift the liver to an equally needy patient in Indore.
“Decision to retrieve the kidney, however, was changed, as a thorough medical examination revealed that the kidneys were significantly damaged, owing to which renal transplant wouldn’t be possible. Subsequently, it was decided to airlift the heart to Bhopal and liver to Indore,” Jabalpur district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjay Mishra told TNIE.
A team of doctors from Indore and Bhopal flew to Jabalpur on Thursday morning.
“Thereafter Jabalpur saw the creation of two green corridors, first one a 3 km corridor from the super speciality hospital to a specially created helipad for airlifting the liver to Indore and the other one a 20-km corridor from the hospital to Jabalpur Airport to safely fly the heart to Bhopal,” Jabalpur district police superintendent Sampat Upadhyaya said.
While the heart was airlifted to Bhopal in a plane, the liver was flown to Indore in a helicopter – both being part of the public-private partnership (PPP) model-based PM Shri Air Ambulance Service, started by the state government last year.
Once in Indore, while the liver was rushed to be transplanted to the critical chronic liver disease patient at Choithram Hospital through a 10-km long green corridor, the heart after landing in Bhopal was sent to the AIIMS-Bhopal through a 21-km long corridor.
The heart transplant underway in AIIMS-Bhopal will be the first in the new AIIMS and the first at any hospital across central India.