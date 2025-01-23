Chhattisgarh explores FDI opportunities with US, Russia; attracts Rs 6,000 crore investment in Mumbai

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has paved the way for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) opportunities, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai holding discussions with US Consul General Mike Hankey and Consul General of the Russian Federation Ivan Y Fetisov on investment possibilities in sectors such as health, education, Information Technology (IT), and tourism.

Russia has expressed its interest in investing in the defence sector, officials said.

In the second leg of the investment meet in Mumbai on Thursday, Chhattisgarh attracted Rs 6,000 crore in investments through various industrial proposals by leading companies focusing on plastic, textile, IT, and food processing sectors. The highest investment proposal, amounting to Rs 2,367 crore, came from Ambuja Cement.

"Since the launch of the new industrial policy a few months ago, the state has attracted Rs 1 lakh crore in investments from the Investor Connect Meet organised in Raipur, Delhi, and Mumbai," said the Chief Minister.

Key industrialists from both India and abroad engaged in extensive discussions with CM Sai to explore investment opportunities in the state.

"The discussions focused on exploring potential investments that will boost the state's industrial growth and create immense employment opportunities. Investors from various sectors showed keen interest in setting up businesses in the state," the official spokesperson said.