ED searches in Torres Ponzi case linked money laundering case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in the Torres investment fraud linked money laundering case where a number of investors have been allegedly duped, officials said.

About 10-12 locations in Mumbai and Jaipur in Rajasthan are being raided, they said.

The federal agency had some time back filed a criminal complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR to initiate investigation.