‘Guard against illegal immigrants’: Biren’s call to Manipur’s ‘indigenous’ populace

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday called upon the state’s “indigenous” population to guard against the problem of illegal migration of people from Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Citing the “Bangladeshi” problem in Tripura and Assam, he told mediapersons at a press conference in Imphal that there was a possibility of immigrants entering Manipur if they were not detected in Assam.
Manipur shares a border with Myanmar but not with Bangladesh. It adjoins Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam.
Singh said the opening of the under-construction Mahur-Tamenglong road, which will connect Manipur directly with Assam, might pose a challenge. The Manipur government’s concern is about the possible influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.
“On the front side, we are facing illegal migration of people from Myanmar. In the western and southern parts, we are facing the problem of Bangladeshi immigrants. I appeal to all indigenous people to be careful,” Singh said.
Manipur is protected by the inner line permit (ILP), which is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into the state for a limited period.
Meanwhile, Singh said the government continued with the destruction of poppy plantations across the state.
“Even today, the state police, along with Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, Army, and forest department officials, are taking steps to destroy poppy plantations. We will continue it,” he said.
Poppy plantations and illegal migration of people from Myanmar were among the reasons behind the ethnic conflict.
A meeting of the state cabinet was held in the Naga-majority Tamenglong district on Tuesday. This came after Singh’s recent visits to Senapati, Tengnoupal, and Kamjong, all Naga-majority districts. Singh said the state government relaunched the “Go to Hills” and “Go to Village” missions as the situation was improving.
He “warned” YouTubers and other social media content creators against spreading hatred. He said the state government would not tolerate anyone making hate speeches through social media.
“It is my earnest appeal to all social media handlers (creators) operating in Manipur to behave properly so that no unnecessary misunderstanding is created because of their irresponsible statements. The offenders will be punished as per the law of the land. I have seen everything. That is why I am holding this press conference. It is a serious matter,” he said.