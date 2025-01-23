‘Guard against illegal immigrants’: Biren’s call to Manipur’s ‘indigenous’ populace

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday called upon the state’s “indigenous” population to guard against the problem of illegal migration of people from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Citing the “Bangladeshi” problem in Tripura and Assam, he told mediapersons at a press conference in Imphal that there was a possibility of immigrants entering Manipur if they were not detected in Assam.

Manipur shares a border with Myanmar but not with Bangladesh. It adjoins Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam.

Singh said the opening of the under-construction Mahur-Tamenglong road, which will connect Manipur directly with Assam, might pose a challenge. The Manipur government’s concern is about the possible influx of Bangladeshi immigrants.

“On the front side, we are facing illegal migration of people from Myanmar. In the western and southern parts, we are facing the problem of Bangladeshi immigrants. I appeal to all indigenous people to be careful,” Singh said.