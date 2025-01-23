Hindu pride, unity: Amit Shah, RSS leaders emphasise India’s spiritual leadership

AHMEDABAD: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Gujarat, declared that Indians now speak of their Hindu identity with pride, a significant shift from earlier times when such declarations were hesitant.

His remarks came at the inauguration of the “Hindu Spiritual and Seva Fair” in Ahmedabad, organised by the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Institute, a sister organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah said, “Earlier, when someone in India wanted to introduce themselves, they would hesitate to say, ‘I am a Hindu.’ Even if it was on their mind, it rarely made it to their lips. Now, we can say it proudly.”

He credited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering this change and emphasised the achievements of the past decade.

“Whether it’s the return of idols stolen during centuries of colonial rule or the global promotion of India’s culture, it is the BJP government that has made these efforts a reality,” Shah noted. He also highlighted the significance of the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as a symbol of unity and harmony.

“The Mahakumbh Mela sends a powerful message of harmony and unity,” he said. “Food and rest arrangements are made for all, without any barriers of caste, creed, or community, with everyone coming together in support and cooperation.”