India now has 99.1 crore voters: Election Commission

NEW DELHI: The number of voters in India now stands at 99.1 crore, up from 96.88 crore when the Lok Sabha elections were held last year, according to Election Commission (EC) numbers.

In a statement issued ahead of the National Voters' Day, the EC on Wednesday said electoral rolls bear a youthful and gender-balanced look with 21.7 crore electors in the 18-29 age group and a six-point increase in electoral gender ratio from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025.

The National Voters' Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the EC, which was established on that day in 1950.