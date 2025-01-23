Jalgaon train accident: Track curvature affected Karnataka Express visibility and braking distance, says Officials

MUMBAI: A track curvature prima facie affected the visibility for the Karnataka Express train which mowed down at least 13 passengers in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, railway officials said.

The passengers of Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express got down on tracks amid a fire rumour, only to be tragically run over by the Karnataka Express train on the adjacent tracks on Wednesday evening, officials said. Fifteen persons were also injured in the incident.

Drivers of both the trains followed the protocol and tried their best to avoid the accident, the railway officials said.