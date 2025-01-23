Mazagon Docks to get the multi-billion submarine manufacturing project

NEW DELHI: In an important development aimed at adding underwater combat capabilities to the Indian Navy, the government has identified the manufacturers for Project 75 India (P-75 I), under which conventional submarines are to be manufactured in India with support from the foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

These submarines are to be fitted with the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) plant.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday confirmed that, for P-75(I), "the Commercial bid submitted by MDL has been opened by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for further processing."

Subsequently, the project price negotiation is to be carried out before the contract is formally firmed up.

Larsen & Toubro, along with Navantia, Spain, was the other Indian bidder for the project.

The Rs 45,000 crore project aims at constructing six advanced submarines under Project 75 as part of the MoD's ambitious Strategic Partnership (SP) model, which aims to provide a significant boost to the government's 'Make in India' programme.

The Ministry of Defence, in July 2021, at the time of issuing the RFP, had said, "Project-75(I) envisages indigenous construction of six modern conventional submarines (including associated shore support, Engineering Support Package, training and spares package) with contemporary equipment, weapons & sensors including Fuel-Cell based AIP (Air Independent Propulsion Plant), advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state-of-the-art countermeasure systems."