Mazagon Docks to get the multi-billion submarine manufacturing project

NEW DELHI: In an important development aimed at adding underwater combat capabilities to the Indian Navy, the government has identified the manufacturers for Project 75 India (P-75 I), under which conventional submarines are to be manufactured in India with support from the foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).
These submarines are to be fitted with the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) plant.
The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday confirmed that, for P-75(I), "the Commercial bid submitted by MDL has been opened by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for further processing."
Subsequently, the project price negotiation is to be carried out before the contract is formally firmed up.
Larsen & Toubro, along with Navantia, Spain, was the other Indian bidder for the project.
The Rs 45,000 crore project aims at constructing six advanced submarines under Project 75 as part of the MoD's ambitious Strategic Partnership (SP) model, which aims to provide a significant boost to the government's 'Make in India' programme.
The Ministry of Defence, in July 2021, at the time of issuing the RFP, had said, "Project-75(I) envisages indigenous construction of six modern conventional submarines (including associated shore support, Engineering Support Package, training and spares package) with contemporary equipment, weapons & sensors including Fuel-Cell based AIP (Air Independent Propulsion Plant), advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state-of-the-art countermeasure systems."
The submarines, discreet war machines due to their stealth and agility for covert operations, have been used by naval forces to operate where ships cannot go, strike as per the operation, and melt into the opaque waters. There has been continuous evolution in their technology.
AIP technology helps conventional submarines remain submerged for a longer duration. Otherwise, they have to surface in order to use oxygen to charge their batteries. At present, only select countries have this technological know-how, and India is also in the process of developing it.
While India does not operate any submarines with AIP, Pakistan already has two such submarines and has tied up with China for six more. Additionally, the Indian underwater combat force is short of its planned force levels and currently operates around 16 submarines.
As reported by TNIE, in January 2020, the Rajnath Singh-chaired Defence Acquisition Council had shortlisted Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as the Indian partners for the Project-75(I) deal. Of the five foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), France pulled out of the race, stating it did not meet the criteria laid down in the RFP.
Only TKMS (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems), Germany, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, South Korea, met the criteria to remain in the race.
As per the MoD, "SP model envisages indigenous manufacturing of major defence platforms by an Indian Strategic Partner, who will collaborate with foreign OEM to set up production facilities in the country." The model has a long-term vision of promoting India as a manufacturing hub for defence equipment through the transfer of niche technologies and higher Indigenous Content, thereby enhancing self-sufficiency for meeting the future requirements of the Armed Forces.
The project is seen as providing a major boost to the existing submarine design and manufacturing ecosystem in India through the transfer of design and equipment technology as well as the necessary skill sets.
In January 2019, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the indigenous construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy, with the cost pegged at over Rs 40,000 crore.
In June 2019, the government issued the Expression of Interest (EoI) for shortlisting potential Indian Strategic Partners (SPs), and the project cost was mentioned as approximately Rs 45,000 crore.
As per the mandate, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is required to set up dedicated manufacturing lines for these submarines in India, making India a global hub for submarine design and production. All six submarines under this project will be built in India by the selected Indian Strategic Partner in collaboration with the selected OEM.
As per earlier information from the MoD, the Indian Navy would also have the option to manufacture six additional submarines under the project.