NEET-PG exam scam: Bihar police arrest former PMCH student

PATNA: Dr Ajay Kumar Singh, a former Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) student, was arrested by Bihar police on Thursday for his alleged role in the NEET-UG and PG examination racket.

A police team led by SHO of PMCH police outpost, Shubham Suman, arrested him when he came to the Hathua ward of PMCH for counselling.

Though he had covered his face with a muffler and a mask, the SHO didn’t get misled and caught him when he was going downstairs after putting his signature on the documents for counselling. He was subsequently taken to Pirbahore police station for questioning.

Dr Ajay came under the surveillance of the police after the recovery of burnt OMR sheets and admit cards of NEET-UG and PG examinations from a room in Chanakya hostel of PMCH. The room, which caught fire on the night of January 7, was illegally occupied by Dr Ajay.

During preliminary examination, it was revealed that Dr Ajay promised medical students to increase marks in examinations in exchange for money. The recovery of burnt OMR sheets of PG examinations of Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna, raised suspicion about university officials.