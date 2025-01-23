NEET-PG exam scam: Bihar police arrest former PMCH student

PATNA: Dr Ajay Kumar Singh, a former Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) student, was arrested by Bihar police on Thursday for his alleged role in the NEET-UG and PG examination racket.
A police team led by SHO of PMCH police outpost, Shubham Suman, arrested him when he came to the Hathua ward of PMCH for counselling.
Though he had covered his face with a muffler and a mask, the SHO didn’t get misled and caught him when he was going downstairs after putting his signature on the documents for counselling. He was subsequently taken to Pirbahore police station for questioning.
Dr Ajay came under the surveillance of the police after the recovery of burnt OMR sheets and admit cards of NEET-UG and PG examinations from a room in Chanakya hostel of PMCH. The room, which caught fire on the night of January 7, was illegally occupied by Dr Ajay.
During preliminary examination, it was revealed that Dr Ajay promised medical students to increase marks in examinations in exchange for money. The recovery of burnt OMR sheets of PG examinations of Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna, raised suspicion about university officials.
The police had seized blank cheques from Dr Ajay’s illegally occupied room. Sources said the investigating officer contacted students who had handed over blank cheques to Dr Ajay, who had been staying in the hostel room illegally for three to four years.
Dr Ajay completed his PG in plastic surgery from PMCH in 2021. Investigating officer Shubham Suman said that a CBI team recently visited PMCH and inquired about the case related to the recovery of OMR sheets and admit cards of NEET-UG and PG examinations.
The CBI, which is probing the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak scandal, has asked investigating officer Shubham to share the details of the investigation.
“We hope to get more leads in the case after interrogation of Dr Ajay,” said a senior police officer.
Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. Earlier, an FIR was lodged against Dr Ajay based on the statement of PMCH principal Dr Vidyapati Choudhary for unauthorised occupation of hostel rooms.
During the investigation, it came to light that Dr Ajay took money from PG students in exchange for promises to help them pass internal exams.