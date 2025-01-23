Opposition says last JPC meets on Waqf Bill convened in a hurry, seeks more time

NEW DELHI: As the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to hold the last round of meetings on January 24- 25, DMK MP A Raja on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and panel chairman on behalf of Opposition Parties that the sittings be postponed to the 30th and 31st of this month.

As reported by this paper on Tuesday, Raja, in his letter addressed to panel head Jagadambika Pal, said that the Opposition conveyed to the chairman their inability to submit the amendments on such short notice during Tuesday’s meeting in Lucknow and demanded that the meeting be postponed.

The letter added that unless the sittings of the JPC is postponed, the purpose of the Constitution of the JPC itself will be defeated as it raises doubts that the secular fabrics of the Constitution embodied in its preamble itself are endangered and the due process in conducting the JPC is not followed.