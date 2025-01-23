Patna Diary | Will revisit liquor ban if voted to power: Tejashwi

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav promised to review the liquor ban in the state if RJD comes to power in upcoming assembly elections. Tejashwi’s statement has come as a solace for the boozers, who have been demanding rollback of the ban order. Coming down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, the RJD leader claimed that the prohibition has completely failed in the state as liquor was available at door step. The most shocking aspect of ban is that illicit liquor has claimed innocent lives. But the government machinery is busy in hiding the truth, he added.

Educator cuts vein to support BPSC candidates

Noted educator Guru Rahman cut the vein of one of his hands to support the BPSC candidates who have been protesting for the last 34 days demanding cancellation and re-examination of the December 13 BPSC exams. He wrote many slogans with his blood in addition to a letter to the President, PM, CM, Governor, Chairman and Secretary of the Commission. He said that he is even ready to go to the extent of severing his neck in support of the students. Guru Rahman is among the teachers who have been served show-cause notice by BPSC for levelling charges of question paper leak.

Bihar govt to set up NCUs at district levels

Bihar government has decided to set up Newborn Care Units (NCUs) at 13 places next month, making it first in the country where NCUs will operate at district level. State Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the kit would be given to the beneficiaries under the scheme. He directed the authorities to increase the institutional deliveries and asked them to ensure availability of machines at the hospitals in blocks. The government has also taken initiative to launch mobile eye screening vehicles. Mobile bike portable testing kits would start from March to make the state tuberculosis free.

