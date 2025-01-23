SVU seizes Rs 1.87 crore assets from Bihar's Bettiah DEO in corruption probe
Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), the anti-corruption wing of the Bihar Police, on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at various locations linked to education department official Rajnikant Praveen, currently serving as the District Education Officer (DEO) of Bettiah in West Champaran district.
The searches were carried out in Darbhanga, Madhubani, West Champaran, and Samastipur districts as part of a disproportionate assets case.
The SVU began its operation at the DEO’s office before moving to his residential premises. During the raid, bundles of currency notes were discovered hidden under beds in different rooms of his house.
A currency-counting machine was requisitioned from a local bank to ascertain the exact amount of cash seized. “The exact amount of cash will be determined after counting the bundles of seized currency notes,” said a member of the raiding team.
In addition to cash, the SVU stumbled upon documents revealing movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.87 crore. The DEO’s wife reportedly runs a private school in Bettiah.
Sources revealed that various teacher associations had lodged complaints against Praveen, alleging that he had amassed wealth through illegal means. However, these allegations were allegedly ignored for years due to Praveen’s proximity to influential figures.
Praveen has been serving as DEO in Bettiah for over three years, having joined the state education department in 2005. The raids, which began in the early hours of Thursday after obtaining the necessary permissions, were still ongoing at the time of reporting.
The operation has sent shockwaves through the education department, with at least 10 other officials reportedly under SVU surveillance over similar allegations. “At least 10 officers of the education department are under the surveillance of the SVU,” a senior officer said.
Earlier, DEOs in East Champaran and Kishanganj districts also faced action following allegations of corruption. Sources indicated widespread complaints regarding irregularities in the procurement of furniture for government schools across the state.
The Additional Chief Secretary of the education department, S. Sidharth, has ordered an inquiry into the involvement of employees accused of engaging in corrupt practices.