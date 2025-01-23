SVU seizes Rs 1.87 crore assets from Bihar's Bettiah DEO in corruption probe

Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), the anti-corruption wing of the Bihar Police, on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at various locations linked to education department official Rajnikant Praveen, currently serving as the District Education Officer (DEO) of Bettiah in West Champaran district.

The searches were carried out in Darbhanga, Madhubani, West Champaran, and Samastipur districts as part of a disproportionate assets case.

The SVU began its operation at the DEO’s office before moving to his residential premises. During the raid, bundles of currency notes were discovered hidden under beds in different rooms of his house.

A currency-counting machine was requisitioned from a local bank to ascertain the exact amount of cash seized. “The exact amount of cash will be determined after counting the bundles of seized currency notes,” said a member of the raiding team.

In addition to cash, the SVU stumbled upon documents revealing movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.87 crore. The DEO’s wife reportedly runs a private school in Bettiah.