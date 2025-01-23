Tata, MMS lead the Bharat Ratna race

The demand for honouring Manmohan Singh came from the Congress and a few NDA partners, after he passed away on December 26. The government in its outreach offered two plots within the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal to build his memorial. Another legacy could be up for grabs if Dalit icon and BSP founder Kanshi Ram figures on the list.

Among the other names that are doing the rounds are SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, educationists Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, Bihar’s first CM Shri Krishna Singh, B P Mandal, whose Mandal Commission report triggered social engineering and gave reservations to OBCs, and former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik.

Before or after R-Day

The Union government could recommend three-four names for the Bharat Ratna before Republic Day or like last year after February 5, when Delhi is scheduled to go for assembly elections.