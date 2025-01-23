‘Total liquor ban in 17 religious cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh,’ says CM Mohan Yadav

BHOPAL: “Liquor of all kinds will be banned totally in 17 religious cities and towns of Madhya Pradesh,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, announced on Thursday.

“Even our players (sportspersons) know that addiction, particularly alcohol consumption, destroys families. So, we’re going to make an important decision on Friday. All kinds of liquor, be it desi or videshi, will be banned totally in the 17 religious cities and towns of our state. This is in line with the commitments on the basis of which we’re running our government,” Yadav said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of an All India Pro Kabaddi Tournament in Narsinghpur district on Thursday.

“All liquor vends will be closed in the 17 religious cities and towns of MP,” he added.

The announcement made by Yadav is likely to be approved by the state cabinet’s special meeting at the historical Maheshwar town in Khargone district on Friday.

Situated on the banks of the holy river Narmada, Maheshwar town is among the 17 religious cities and towns where the CM has announced a ban on liquor in all forms.