Unearthing history: Ancient tunnel system discovered near Uttarakhand's Gobradi village

DEHRADUN: In a remarkable archaeological discovery, a tunnel system has been unearthed on a 400-meter-high cliff near the river, just one kilometer from Gobradi village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. The site, which features two distinct passages, has generated significant interest among historians, who are eager to explore its historical value.

"This discovery is of considerable archaeological importance," confirmed Dr. Chandra Singh Chauhan, head of the Almora Archaeological Department, in a special interview with TNIE.

"Based on the discovery of tunnels and the remnants of buildings, there is a possibility that a fort once existed at the site. We will soon conduct an inspection of the tunnels found in Gobaradi, and only after a thorough on-site examination can we make any definitive statements, " he added.

Mountaineer and historian Tarun Mahara was the first to explore the tunnels, accompanied by local villagers. Mahara and his companion Chandan Karki first descended into the tunnel through a four-foot-wide opening. They discovered the remains of a large fort-like structure near the site, along with the remnants of around 30 to 35 smaller houses in the area.

According to the villagers, the existence of the tunnel system had been passed down through generations. Mahara and his team ventured into the tunnels with torches, cameras, and ropes to further investigate.

Mahara described the tunnel as having been carved using chisels and picks. "We descended 100 meters, but two pathways were blocked by stones. When we tried to remove the stones, steam-like smoke began to rise," he explained.

Locals speculate that one end of the blocked tunnel leads to a palace and Shiva temple, while the other might lead toward the river.

The historical significance of the site is thought to be tied to the Katyuri dynasty, which ruled the Kumaon region from approximately 700 to 1200 CE.

Renowned for its architectural and cultural achievements, the dynasty is believed to have left a lasting legacy, with inscriptions and temples still standing as evidence of their influence. The Katyuri dynasty was the first historical lineage to rule a unified Uttarakhand.

Mahara has reported the discovery to Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat and District Magistrate Vinod Goswami. The site has since become a focal point for ongoing research.

The recently unearthed site in Thal-Muwani has become a focal point of discussion, not only for its rich historical heritage but also for the mysteries it holds.