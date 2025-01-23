UP cabinet okays aerospace-defence policy for growth

LUCKNOW: Holding a meeting in the Maha Kumbh Mela area at Sangam, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Wednesday approved 10 key proposals, including establishment of an aerospace and defence unit as well as an independent prosecution directorate.
Establishing an aerospace and defence unit aims at accelerating indigenous capabilities, fostering innovation, and promoting global collaboration to enhance national security and economic prosperity. It also seeks to attract startups and investments for the development of state-of-the-art facilities in the sector, Yogi told reporters.
A&D-based common facility centres are planned to enhance the skills and capacities of startups and MSMEs. The policy aims at attracting large A&D manufacturing projects while promoting research and innovation. “The new policy encourages establishment of artificial intelligence and software development centres in A&D. It targets an investment of `50,000 crore over the next five years promising job opportunities to 1 lakh youth,” the CM said.
Establishment of an independent Prosecution Directorate aligns with the implementation of the Indian Civil Defence Code-2023, aiming to ensure effective and impartial prosecution in the state. The directorate will function independently and the tenure of the director will three years.
Yogi shared the details of the decisions taken over economic development in districts such as Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.
The Cabinet approved the development of the ‘Prayagraj-Chitrakoot Development Region’ on the lines of the State Capital Region (SCR).
This region, significant from religious, cultural, and tourism perspectives, is expected to generate new employment opportunities and drive growth. The proposal to prioritise the development of the ‘Varanasi-Vindhya Development Region’ was also approved. Special schemes will be formulated to transform this area into a hub for religious tourism, cultural heritage, and economic activities.
Yogi announced the extension of the Ganga Expressway from Prayagraj to Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Ghazipur.