UP cabinet okays aerospace-defence policy for growth

LUCKNOW: Holding a meeting in the Maha Kumbh Mela area at Sangam, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Wednesday approved 10 key proposals, including establishment of an aerospace and defence unit as well as an independent prosecution directorate.

Establishing an aerospace and defence unit aims at accelerating indigenous capabilities, fostering innovation, and promoting global collaboration to enhance national security and economic prosperity. It also seeks to attract startups and investments for the development of state-of-the-art facilities in the sector, Yogi told reporters.

A&D-based common facility centres are planned to enhance the skills and capacities of startups and MSMEs. The policy aims at attracting large A&D manufacturing projects while promoting research and innovation. “The new policy encourages establishment of artificial intelligence and software development centres in A&D. It targets an investment of `50,000 crore over the next five years promising job opportunities to 1 lakh youth,” the CM said.