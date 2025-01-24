Assam all set to be India’s next economic powerhouse: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in Japan for the second edition of business summit Advantage Assam, on Thursday said Assam is set to be India’s next economic powerhouse.

He said, “During my interaction with over 80 business leaders, I conveyed our target to take Assam’s GSDP to USD $143 billion by 2030. Assam is set to be India’s next economic powerhouse. Our USD $12 billion infrastructure investment plan is a huge opportunity for global firms. In 2024, we secured a private investment of USD $4 billion, the highest ever.”

Sarma said he was thrilled to see the excitement among Japan’s business community for India and its huge respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He said he had invited Osaka’s vibrant business community to join Advantage Assam 2.0.