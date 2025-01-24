Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for raping 20-year-old woman, inserting stone in private parts in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, Mumbai Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and inflicting severe physical harm by inserting foreign objects, including a surgical blade and stones, into her private parts, IndiaToday reported.
Police said that the crime reportedly occurred in Vasai, where the accused initially assaulted the victim. He then bought her to Mumbai in his auto-rickshaw and abandoned her unconscious near Ram Mandir before fleeing the scene.
Passersby discovered the woman and informed authorities. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors conducted a medical examination and successfully removed the foreign objects.
The victim is currently receiving medical care and is reported to be in a stable condition.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smita Patil confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.
