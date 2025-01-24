Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for raping 20-year-old woman, inserting stone in private parts in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, Mumbai Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and inflicting severe physical harm by inserting foreign objects, including a surgical blade and stones, into her private parts, IndiaToday reported.

Police said that the crime reportedly occurred in Vasai, where the accused initially assaulted the victim. He then bought her to Mumbai in his auto-rickshaw and abandoned her unconscious near Ram Mandir before fleeing the scene.