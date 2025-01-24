'China’s mega hydropower project a major threat': Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said China’s refusal to enter into binding international water treaties and its selective sharing of hydrological data raised concerns in the region.
He suggested an urgent need for cooperative governance of shared water resources in Asia.
Speaking at the inaugural function of a seminar titled “Environment and Security” in the state Assembly, he drew the attention of all stakeholders to the Chinese plan to construct the world’s largest hydropower project on the river Yarlung Tsangpo, which enters Arunachal as Siang and becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam before flowing into Bangladesh.
Khandu said the dam would allow China to control the timing and volume of water flowing downstream, which could have devastating effects during periods of low flow or drought.
“Mighty Siang or Brahmaputra would dry up during winters, disrupting life in the Siang belt and the plains of Assam,” he said.
Conversely, according to Khandu, sudden releases of water from the dam could cause severe flooding downstream, particularly during monsoon seasons, displacing communities, destroying crops, and damaging infrastructure.
Furthermore, he said, the dam would alter the sediment flow, affecting agricultural lands that rely on the river’s natural replenishment of nutrients.
“China’s construction of the world’s largest hydropower dam on Yarlung Tsangpo poses significant risks to the water security, ecology, and livelihoods of millions of people downstream in Arunachal, Assam and Bangladesh. The potential disruption of water flow, flooding, and ecosystem degradation could have far-reaching consequences on us,” he said.
Highlighting that all major rivers of India originate from the Tibetan Plateau, Khandu said the Chinese government’s rampant exploitation of Tibet’s natural resources posed a serious threat to the very existence of these river systems.
“Tibet is often referred to as the ‘Water Tower of Asia’, supplying water to over a billion people in the region. Its environmental health is critical not only to China and India but also to much of Asia. Therefore, India, given its direct dependency on Tibet’s rivers and climate patterns, has a significant role to play in global environmental conservation efforts,” Khandu said.
Appreciating the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal and the Core Group for Tibetan Cause for organising the seminar in Arunachal, he hoped that the discussions here would play a vital role in finding solutions to mitigate the alarming environmental situation in Tibet.