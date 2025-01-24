'China’s mega hydropower project a major threat': Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said China’s refusal to enter into binding international water treaties and its selective sharing of hydrological data raised concerns in the region.

He suggested an urgent need for cooperative governance of shared water resources in Asia.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a seminar titled “Environment and Security” in the state Assembly, he drew the attention of all stakeholders to the Chinese plan to construct the world’s largest hydropower project on the river Yarlung Tsangpo, which enters Arunachal as Siang and becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam before flowing into Bangladesh.

Khandu said the dam would allow China to control the timing and volume of water flowing downstream, which could have devastating effects during periods of low flow or drought.

“Mighty Siang or Brahmaputra would dry up during winters, disrupting life in the Siang belt and the plains of Assam,” he said.

Conversely, according to Khandu, sudden releases of water from the dam could cause severe flooding downstream, particularly during monsoon seasons, displacing communities, destroying crops, and damaging infrastructure.