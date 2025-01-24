Cops arrest accused in Hathras double murder case

LUCKNOW: A day after two minor siblings were hacked to death by their cousin in Ashirwad Dham Colony of Hathras, the district police on Friday nabbed the accused and his accomplice after a gunfight.

The police sources claimed that accused Vikas, 32, and his accomplice Lalu Pal, 30 were rounded up by using electronic surveillance. Both the culprits were traced in an area near the Pipri region in Hathras.

As per the police sources, the murder was allegedly carried out in the wake of a family feud over a piece of land.

When the police team approached the accused, they allegedly opened fire on cops at around 1 am, prompting a retaliation by the police personnel.

Bullets fired by the police team hit the accused in the leg. Following the incident, two were arrested. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.