Demolition in Sambhal: SC to hear after a week plea seeking contempt action against authorities

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear after a week a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities in Sambhal for alleged violation of the apex court's verdict on demolition of properties.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

The lawyer appearing for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor sought a short adjournment, saying the arguing counsel was in a personal difficulty.

He requested the bench to post the matter for hearing after a week. The bench said the plea would come up for hearing after one week.