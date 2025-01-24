Ekta Kumari from Jammu to lead NCC girls contingent at R-day parade

SRINAGAR: In a first, Ekta Kumari from Jammu will be the parade commander for the All India NCC girls contingent at the Kartavya Path Parade on the occasion of Republic Day 2025.

She is the leading Cadet of 1 J&K Naval for Unit NCC, Srinagar. She is a BSc student at Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Inspired by her father, a retired soldier from 12 JAKLI, Ekta wants to join the defence forces.

Ekta studied at Army Public School. She joined the NCC at college and her passion led her towards social work and adventure activities.

She has been receiving overwhelming support from her family. Ekta said that becoming parade commander of the All India Girls contingent at Kartavya Path is the biggest and proudest moment of her life.

“This is not just mine but belongs to my family, my unit, and the entire Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh,” she added.

Ekta attributes her success to the guidance of her mentors, including her ANO and trainers. "One should dream big," she said.