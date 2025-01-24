Elephant on the hunt for food dies after falling into a well in Jharkhand's Bokaro village

RANCHI: An elephant that entered a village in Bokaro searching for food died of suffocation after falling into a narrow well late on Thursday night.

According to locals, the elephant entered Talo village on Thursday night in search of crops to eat but fell into the well due to the darkness. The villagers discovered the elephant lying dead later in the night and informed forest officials, they said.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Rajneesh Kumar stated that the elephant was not with the herd and had wandered alone in the forest near the village.

“Exact reasons for its separation from the herd cannot be confirmed, but elephants have a tendency to remain in one place while one member, most likely the leader, ventures out to search for food,” said the DFO.

He added that if the parapet wall of the well had been a little higher, the elephant might not have fallen into it. The DFO said a crane was brought in to pull the elephant out of the well.